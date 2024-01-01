For those about to rock, we salute you with Slab City Batch by iion Cannabis. The Super Boof and SLAB strains combo will give you a body-high that’ll make you feel like you’ve got a jetpack on your back. It brings a 3.10% terpene mix of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool to the party, offering pain relief and a chill vibe. And with a THC content of 74.16% and a 3.19% CBG, it’s like a shot of espresso with health benefits. Whether you’re gymming or exploring the wild, Slab City Batch is your turbo boost. Time to rock your day, just like Tyga did with "Rack City"!

