For those about to rock, we salute you with Slab City Batch by iion Cannabis. The Super Boof and SLAB strains combo will give you a body-high that’ll make you feel like you’ve got a jetpack on your back. It brings a 3.10% terpene mix of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool to the party, offering pain relief and a chill vibe. And with a THC content of 74.16% and a 3.19% CBG, it’s like a shot of espresso with health benefits. Whether you’re gymming or exploring the wild, Slab City Batch is your turbo boost. Time to rock your day, just like Tyga did with "Rack City"!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.