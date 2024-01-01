Step into a world of friendly affection with Voda's batch of Sm*rties, aptly named "Little Kisses of Happiness." These gummies are like a warm embrace, offering a delightful mix of Diesel and GSC strains. With a terpene percentage of 6.96%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to bring a smile to your face. Just like a kiss on the cheek, these Blue Ice and Lux Cherry flavored gummies are a sweet treat that will leave you wanting more. So pucker up and let these gummies transport you to a state of blissful euphoria. Whether you're saying hello or bidding farewell, these gummies are the perfect way to show your affection, indulge in a little kiss of happiness and let the good vibes flow.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.