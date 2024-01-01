Step into a world of friendly affection with Voda's batch of Sm*rties, aptly named "Little Kisses of Happiness." These gummies are like a warm embrace, offering a delightful mix of Diesel and GSC strains. With a terpene percentage of 6.96%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to bring a smile to your face. Just like a kiss on the cheek, these Blue Ice and Lux Cherry flavored gummies are a sweet treat that will leave you wanting more. So pucker up and let these gummies transport you to a state of blissful euphoria. Whether you're saying hello or bidding farewell, these gummies are the perfect way to show your affection, indulge in a little kiss of happiness and let the good vibes flow.

