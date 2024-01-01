Step onto the ice and join the Av's playoff push with the batch Smells Like Team Spirit from Summit. These gummies are a familiar and winning combination of Sour Diesel and OG Kush, infused with the delicious flavors of Passion Fruit and Sangria. With a massive terpene percentage of 8.89%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to have you feeling like a champion. The THC content of 72.18% and CBG content of 3.57% will provide a potent high that will have you soaring to new heights. Just like the Avalanche, these gummies are geared up, leaving you feeling energized, focused, and ready to conquer any challenge that comes your way. So grab a tin of Smells Like Team Spirit and join the Avs in their quest for the Cup!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.