Alrighty then! Get ready to say "Okey Dokey Smokey Joe" to this batch of Smokin' Joe gummies from Bonsai Cultivation. These gummies, flavored with Honeydew and Mimosa, are the perfect companion for a daytime adventure. Need some pain relief while still being able to function at work? These gummies have got you covered. With a terpene percentage of 3.47%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, they offer pain relief and a touch of citrusy goodness. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - THC at a whopping 72.46% and CBG at 1.69%. These gummies are like a little slice of heaven, providing a body-like high that will keep you feeling relaxed and uplifted throughout the day. So grab a tin of Smokin' Joe gummies, pop one in your mouth, and get ready to say "Okey Dokey Smokey Joe" to a day full of pain relief and productivity!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.