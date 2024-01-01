Alrighty then! Get ready to say "Okey Dokey Smokey Joe" to this batch of Smokin' Joe gummies from Bonsai Cultivation. These gummies, flavored with Honeydew and Mimosa, are the perfect companion for a daytime adventure. Need some pain relief while still being able to function at work? These gummies have got you covered. With a terpene percentage of 3.47%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, they offer pain relief and a touch of citrusy goodness. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids - THC at a whopping 72.46% and CBG at 1.69%. These gummies are like a little slice of heaven, providing a body-like high that will keep you feeling relaxed and uplifted throughout the day. So grab a tin of Smokin' Joe gummies, pop one in your mouth, and get ready to say "Okey Dokey Smokey Joe" to a day full of pain relief and productivity!

Show more