Indulge in the ultimate fruity experience with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Soap Berry from 710 Labs. This batch, a delightful blend of Papaya and Guavaz #74, is like a tropical paradise in a bottle. With a terpene percentage of 4.88%, this batch is bursting with flavor and aroma. The THC level of 73.63% will have you feeling relaxed and euphoric, while the CBG level of 2.28% adds a touch of balance and tranquility. So whether you're mixing up a refreshing drink or drizzling this syrup over your favorite dessert, let the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Soap Berry take you on a fruity journey that will leave you feeling blissful and satisfied.

Show more