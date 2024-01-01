Indulge in the ultimate fruity experience with the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Soap Berry from 710 Labs. This batch, a delightful blend of Papaya and Guavaz #74, is like a tropical paradise in a bottle. With a terpene percentage of 4.88%, this batch is bursting with flavor and aroma. The THC level of 73.63% will have you feeling relaxed and euphoric, while the CBG level of 2.28% adds a touch of balance and tranquility. So whether you're mixing up a refreshing drink or drizzling this syrup over your favorite dessert, let the liquid gummies simple syrup batch Soap Berry take you on a fruity journey that will leave you feeling blissful and satisfied.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.