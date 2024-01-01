Step into the wild side with Sobakawa gummies from The Flower Collective. This batch, aptly named after the durable and rustic buckwheat leather, is a force to be reckoned with. Just like buckwheat leather, these gummies are known for their strength and durability, making them the perfect companion for any adventure. With flavors like Passion Fruit and Sangria, these gummies are a burst of fruity goodness that will satisfy your cravings. The terpene percentage of 6.19%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, will have you moving fast and smooth. With a THC level of 64.27% and CBG level of 2.04%, these gummies offer a potent and uplifting effect that will have you feeling like a Sobakawa superhero. So, grab your tin of Sobakawa gummies and unleash your inner strength and flavor.

