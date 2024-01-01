Step into the wild side with Sobakawa gummies from The Flower Collective. This batch, aptly named after the durable and rustic buckwheat leather, is a force to be reckoned with. Just like buckwheat leather, these gummies are known for their strength and durability, making them the perfect companion for any adventure. With flavors like Passion Fruit and Sangria, these gummies are a burst of fruity goodness that will satisfy your cravings. The terpene percentage of 6.19%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, will have you moving fast and smooth. With a THC level of 64.27% and CBG level of 2.04%, these gummies offer a potent and uplifting effect that will have you feeling like a Sobakawa superhero. So, grab your tin of Sobakawa gummies and unleash your inner strength and flavor.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.