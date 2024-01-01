Buckle up for a wild ride with Bonsai Cultivation's Sour Berries batch, a delightful combination of Monkey Berries and Sour R*ntz. These gummies are like a party in your mouth, starting with a tangy explosion and ending in a sweet serenade. With a terpene percentage of 5.41%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these little delights offer a flavor trip that's more exciting than a game of pin the tail on the donkey. The THC content of 70.69% and CBG content of 1.95% suggest these gummies may help you kick back and chill out, making them ideal for lazy Sunday afternoons. So, grab a deck chair, unwrap a Sour Berries gummy and let the citrusy sweet vibes roll!

