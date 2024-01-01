Buckle up for a wild ride with Bonsai Cultivation's Sour Berries batch, a delightful combination of Monkey Berries and Sour R*ntz. These gummies are like a party in your mouth, starting with a tangy explosion and ending in a sweet serenade. With a terpene percentage of 5.41%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these little delights offer a flavor trip that's more exciting than a game of pin the tail on the donkey. The THC content of 70.69% and CBG content of 1.95% suggest these gummies may help you kick back and chill out, making them ideal for lazy Sunday afternoons. So, grab a deck chair, unwrap a Sour Berries gummy and let the citrusy sweet vibes roll!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.