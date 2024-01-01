Introducing the Sour Glizzy batch from Sun Theory, a blend of strains that is definitely not a hot dog, but rather the perfect combo of cannabis goodness. This batch combines the genetics of GG#4, Alien Rock C*ndy, and MAC 1 to create a unique and potent experience. With a terpene percentage of 3.97%, featuring Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene as the top three, this batch offers a tantalizing aroma and flavor profile of Sour Apple and Sour Raz. With a THC content of 69.46% and CBG content of 3.50%, these gummies will have you feeling ready to save the day and conquer any challenge that comes your way. So grab a tin of Sour Glizzy and let these gummies transport you to a world of euphoria and relaxation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.