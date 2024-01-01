Pucker up, peeps! Because Sour R*ntz from Bonsai Cultivation is about to give your taste buds a zingy smooch. This batch is a tantalizing tango of R*ntz and Sour Diesel, resulting in a sensation that's like biting into a fresh lemon. Packed with Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch flavors, it'll give your brain the kickstart it needs to conquer the day. Whether you're busting out some creative moves or scaling a cliff, Sour R*ntz is your ultimate cheerleader. With a terpene profile including the trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, it's a flavor adventure like no other. And with THC levels rivalling Mount Everest at 75.60%, you're in for a head-high that'll keep you buzzing all day. So, snag a tin of Sour R*ntz and prepare for a tangy trip of a lifetime.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.