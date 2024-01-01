Pucker up, peeps! Because Sour R*ntz from Bonsai Cultivation is about to give your taste buds a zingy smooch. This batch is a tantalizing tango of R*ntz and Sour Diesel, resulting in a sensation that's like biting into a fresh lemon. Packed with Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch flavors, it'll give your brain the kickstart it needs to conquer the day. Whether you're busting out some creative moves or scaling a cliff, Sour R*ntz is your ultimate cheerleader. With a terpene profile including the trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, it's a flavor adventure like no other. And with THC levels rivalling Mount Everest at 75.60%, you're in for a head-high that'll keep you buzzing all day. So, snag a tin of Sour R*ntz and prepare for a tangy trip of a lifetime.

