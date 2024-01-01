Get ready to pucker up with Sour R*ntz from Bonsai Cultivation. These medicated gummies are like a superhero team-up of R*ntz and Sour Diesel that will make your taste buds tingle and your mind lift above the clouds. With a terpene percentage of 4.08%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies bring a powerful punch of sourness. The THC level of 74.64% and CBG level of 2.62% ensure a potent high. Just like your favorite sour candy brands, Sour R*ntz will have you squinting your eyes and puckering your lips in delight. So grab a tin of Sour R*ntz and get ready for a sour sensation that will leave you craving more.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.