Get ready to pucker up with Sour R*ntz from Bonsai Cultivation. These medicated gummies are like a superhero team-up of R*ntz and Sour Diesel that will make your taste buds tingle and your mind lift above the clouds. With a terpene percentage of 4.08%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies bring a powerful punch of sourness. The THC level of 74.64% and CBG level of 2.62% ensure a potent high. Just like your favorite sour candy brands, Sour R*ntz will have you squinting your eyes and puckering your lips in delight. So grab a tin of Sour R*ntz and get ready for a sour sensation that will leave you craving more.

