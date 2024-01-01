Get ready to zoom through your day with Sour Sonic Burst, the gummies that will have you moving faster than Sonic the Hedgehog! These gummies are as vibrant and exciting as the blue blur himself, but with much more potent effects. Just like Sonic, these gummies are full of energy, thanks to their potent THC content of 77.05%. With a burst of flavors like Sour Apple and Sour Raz, these gummies will have your taste buds doing loop-de-loops. The terpene profile of Sour Sonic Burst is equally impressive, with a dominant presence of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving you energy and resilience to get through your day. So grab a tin of Sour Sonic Burst, and get ready to race through your day at supersonic speeds!

