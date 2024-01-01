Get ready to zoom through your day with Sour Sonic Burst, the gummies that will have you moving faster than Sonic the Hedgehog! These gummies are as vibrant and exciting as the blue blur himself, but with much more potent effects. Just like Sonic, these gummies are full of energy, thanks to their potent THC content of 77.05%. With a burst of flavors like Sour Apple and Sour Raz, these gummies will have your taste buds doing loop-de-loops. The terpene profile of Sour Sonic Burst is equally impressive, with a dominant presence of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, giving you energy and resilience to get through your day. So grab a tin of Sour Sonic Burst, and get ready to race through your day at supersonic speeds!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.