"Get ready to gather round the beat with In House Melts' Spaceships on I-285, a thrilling fusion of Modified Grapes and Black Maple #22! This indica strain, featuring a THC potency of 71.4% and a tantalizing terpene profile of 8.10%, is crafted for those looking to enjoy a night of celebration without feeling weighed down—perfect for Daily Bread’s unforgettable debut at Red Rocks on October 26th.



With top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, this strain offers a balanced effect that promotes relaxation while keeping your mind clear and engaged—ideal for a night of head nodding with the BreadFam. The Cloud Conductor will be slinging the beats and these gummies will have you feeling lifted and happy all night long.



Thanks to the 2.42% CBG content, you’ll feel both uplifted and focused, making it an excellent companion for a night of music and joy. So, lift off with Spaceships on 285 and let the good vibes take you to new dimensions!"

