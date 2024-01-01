Step into the shadows and unlock the secrets of Speak Easy by The Flower Collective, a batch that is as dark and mysterious as the night itself. With three raps on the second shelf of the bookshelf, a hidden world will be revealed to those who dare to venture. This batch, with its flavors of Champagne Mango and Sangria, is a mix as tantalizing as a cryptic crossword puzzle. The terpene percentage of 6.86% creates a symphony of Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Terpinolene, adding layers of intrigue to the experience and an uplifting high. With THC levels reaching 63.4% and a touch of CBG at 1.75%, this batch promises a potent and captivating journey. Unlock the secrets of Speak Easy and let the adventure begin. Just remember, in this game of shadows, the truth may be hidden in plain sight.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.