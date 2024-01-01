Step into the shadows and unlock the secrets of Speak Easy by The Flower Collective, a batch that is as dark and mysterious as the night itself. With three raps on the second shelf of the bookshelf, a hidden world will be revealed to those who dare to venture. This batch, with its flavors of Champagne Mango and Sangria, is a mix as tantalizing as a cryptic crossword puzzle. The terpene percentage of 6.86% creates a symphony of Bisabolol, Caryophyllene, and Terpinolene, adding layers of intrigue to the experience and an uplifting high. With THC levels reaching 63.4% and a touch of CBG at 1.75%, this batch promises a potent and captivating journey. Unlock the secrets of Speak Easy and let the adventure begin. Just remember, in this game of shadows, the truth may be hidden in plain sight.

