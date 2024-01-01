Starburst #36 [Batch #355] Live Rosin Simple Syrup | 100mg

by Dialed In... Gummies
HybridTHC 11%CBD 8%
About this product

Indulge in the cosmic delights of Starburst #36 liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs. This stellar creation, a blend of Starburst and LC 36 strains, offers a terpene percentage of 6.38%. These aromatic compounds contribute to a flavor profile that is out of this world. With THC levels reaching 75.47% and CBG levels at 1.87%, this batch is designed to provide a potent and uplifting experience. Suggested batch use includes adding this syrup to your favorite beverages or drizzling it over desserts for a cosmic twist. So sit back, relax, and let the celestial flavors and effects of Starburst #36 take you on a journey through the stars.

About this strain

Starburst, also known as "Starburst OG" and "Starburst Kush" is hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush with Fire OG. Consumers say Starburst provides upbeat and buzzy high that leave you feeling happy and a bit giggly. Those who have smoked Starburst say the flavor profile is on the peppery side. With a mix of THC and CBD, medical marijuana patients have told us they enjoy this strain to relieve acute pain from headaches.
About this brand

Logo for the brand Dialed In... Gummies
Dialed In... Gummies
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.

Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.
