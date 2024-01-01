Indulge in the cosmic delights of Starburst #36 liquid gummies simple syrup batch from 710 Labs. This stellar creation, a blend of Starburst and LC 36 strains, offers a terpene percentage of 6.38%. These aromatic compounds contribute to a flavor profile that is out of this world. With THC levels reaching 75.47% and CBG levels at 1.87%, this batch is designed to provide a potent and uplifting experience. Suggested batch use includes adding this syrup to your favorite beverages or drizzling it over desserts for a cosmic twist. So sit back, relax, and let the celestial flavors and effects of Starburst #36 take you on a journey through the stars.

