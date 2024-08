Embark on a cosmic journey with Starman's Roadster, a batch from Antero Sciences that embodies the metaphorical concept of the Road to the Stars. Just like the path to achieving one's dreams, this blend of Space Center and Cadillac Rainbow strains is a testament to hard work and determination. With a head-high that won't knock you out, it's perfect for deep thinkers and those who want to enjoy the evening without feeling sleepy and unmotivated. The terpene profile of this batch, with a percentage of 5.79%, is a stellar combination of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which adds an extra layer of creativity and inspiration to your experience. Infused with the flavors of Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch, these gummies will take you on a flavor-filled journey while you explore the depths of your mind. So buckle up, put on your favorite tunes, and let Starman's Roadster guide you on your own personal Road to the Stars.

