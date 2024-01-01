Get ready to stick to the sweet side of life with Sticky Business, the liquid gummies simple syrup batch from In House Melts. Created from a mix of the strains Glueball and Monkey Business, this batch is like a sticky web of relaxation and euphoria. With a terpene percentage of 5.41% and a THC level of 76.59%, Sticky Business will have you feeling like a boss. Whether you're mixing it into your favorite drink or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, this batch will leave you feeling like you can conquer any challenge that comes your way. So go ahead, indulge in the stickiest business around and let your worries melt away.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.