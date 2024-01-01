Get ready to stick to the sweet side of life with Sticky Business, the liquid gummies simple syrup batch from In House Melts. Created from a mix of the strains Glueball and Monkey Business, this batch is like a sticky web of relaxation and euphoria. With a terpene percentage of 5.41% and a THC level of 76.59%, Sticky Business will have you feeling like a boss. Whether you're mixing it into your favorite drink or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, this batch will leave you feeling like you can conquer any challenge that comes your way. So go ahead, indulge in the stickiest business around and let your worries melt away.

