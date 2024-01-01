Brace yourselves, folks! In House Melts' Sticky Situation gummies are here to take you on a hilariously awkward but stoney baloney ride. Made from a combination of Glueball and Monkey Business strains, these gummies are a godsend for anyone wanting to experience a high that doesn't leave you feeling like a sloth. With a terpene percentage of 5.30%, including Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene, these gummies promise a flavor adventure that will have you hooked. And with THC levels at 75.32%, you're in for a potent and fun high. The CBG level of 1.51% gives you an extra relaxation boost. So grab your can of Sticky Situation gummies, sit back, and get ready for some mayhem in your mind!

