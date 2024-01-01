Brace yourselves, folks! In House Melts' Sticky Situation gummies are here to take you on a hilariously awkward but stoney baloney ride. Made from a combination of Glueball and Monkey Business strains, these gummies are a godsend for anyone wanting to experience a high that doesn't leave you feeling like a sloth. With a terpene percentage of 5.30%, including Caryophyllene, Myrcene, and Terpinolene, these gummies promise a flavor adventure that will have you hooked. And with THC levels at 75.32%, you're in for a potent and fun high. The CBG level of 1.51% gives you an extra relaxation boost. So grab your can of Sticky Situation gummies, sit back, and get ready for some mayhem in your mind!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.