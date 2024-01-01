Brace yourself for a royally good time with Soiku Bano's Strawberry Pancakes gummies! Picture this: you're lounging in your palace, sinking your teeth into the breakfast of champions. These gummies serve up that same delectable experience, topped with a zesty strawberry kick. They're infused with strains like Strawberry Fritter and Pancakes, promising a body-high that won't have you snoozing off your throne. And for those playing through the pain? These gummies offer some sweet relief without sending you off to dreamland. With the terpene profile boasting an 8.11% mix of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Pinene, you could experience relaxation, an uplifted mood, and sharp focus. With THC levels at a whopping 72.17% and CBG at 3.18%, these gummies could pack a punch that lasts. So, don your crown and start the day with a tin of Strawberry Pancakes gummies.

