"Indulge in the blissful experience of Egozi's Strawberry Wedding Pie, a luscious blend of Wedding Pie, Ice Cream Cake, and Strawberry Cooler strains. With a THC content of 67.55% and a terpene profile of 6.64%, this indica strain is designed to wrap you in a soothing embrace. Featuring top terpenes like Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, Strawberry Wedding Pie is your ticket to relaxation and euphoria.



Expect a delightful burst of Bottle Rocket Berry and Fruit Punch flavors that tantalize your taste buds while enhancing your experience. As you savor each gummy, you’ll feel the calming effects wash over you, melting away stress and inviting tranquility. Perfect for winding down after a long day, this strain promotes a sense of serenity and contentment.



The CBG content at 3.45% adds an extra layer of clarity, helping you unwind while maintaining a clear-headed focus. Whether you’re settling in for a movie night or enjoying a quiet moment with friends, Strawberry Wedding Pie invites you to relax and savor the moment."

