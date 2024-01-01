Strawguava from The Flower Collective is the ultimate tropical mix of dankness that will have you feeling like you're on a never-ending vacation. With flavors of Guava and Strawberry, these gummies are a fruity delight that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise. Packed with a terpene percentage of 5.41%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a flavorful and uplifting experience. The THC content of 66.64% ensures a potent and enjoyable ride, while the CBG percentage of 1.97% adds a touch of relaxation. So grab a tin of Strawguava gummies, sit back, and let the tropical vibes take over.

