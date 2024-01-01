Strawguava from The Flower Collective is the ultimate tropical mix of dankness that will have you feeling like you're on a never-ending vacation. With flavors of Guava and Strawberry, these gummies are a fruity delight that will transport your taste buds to a tropical paradise. Packed with a terpene percentage of 5.41%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, this batch offers a flavorful and uplifting experience. The THC content of 66.64% ensures a potent and enjoyable ride, while the CBG percentage of 1.97% adds a touch of relaxation. So grab a tin of Strawguava gummies, sit back, and let the tropical vibes take over.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.