Get ready to vibe with the Summer Vibes batch from The Trichome Collective. This batch is a mix of Orange Z and Peach Pie strains, inspired by the catchy and upbeat melody of Pretty Lights' "Summer Love." Just like Pretty Lights' unique blend of electronic, hip-hop, and soul music, these gummies offer a unique combination of flavors and effects. With a terpene percentage of 5.29%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to provide a nostalgic and feel-good vibe. The flavors of Blood Orange and Champagne Mango will transport you to a tropical paradise, while the THC content of 73.6% and CBG content of 2.45% ensure a potent and uplifting experience. So grab a tin of Summer Vibes gummies and let the Summer VIbes envelop your soul. These gummies are the perfect companion for your summer adventures, whether you're lounging by the pool or dancing the night away at a music festival.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.