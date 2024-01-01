Get ready to vibe with the Summer Vibes batch from The Trichome Collective. This batch is a mix of Orange Z and Peach Pie strains, inspired by the catchy and upbeat melody of Pretty Lights' "Summer Love." Just like Pretty Lights' unique blend of electronic, hip-hop, and soul music, these gummies offer a unique combination of flavors and effects. With a terpene percentage of 5.29%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are sure to provide a nostalgic and feel-good vibe. The flavors of Blood Orange and Champagne Mango will transport you to a tropical paradise, while the THC content of 73.6% and CBG content of 2.45% ensure a potent and uplifting experience. So grab a tin of Summer Vibes gummies and let the Summer VIbes envelop your soul. These gummies are the perfect companion for your summer adventures, whether you're lounging by the pool or dancing the night away at a music festival.

