Elevate your day with Summit Sweet Skunk gummies from High Country Healing. These gummies are infused with the "sweet stank of the mountain," transporting you to the fresh air and natural scents of the great outdoors. With a terpene percentage of 5.08%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a tantalizing aroma that will awaken your senses. The THC content of 74.83% provides a potent body-like high, perfect for getting you through your workout or hike while still allowing you to function. So, grab a tin of Summit Sweet Skunk gummies and experience the sweet stank of the mountains for yourself!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.