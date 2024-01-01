Elevate your day with Summit Sweet Skunk gummies from High Country Healing. These gummies are infused with the "sweet stank of the mountain," transporting you to the fresh air and natural scents of the great outdoors. With a terpene percentage of 5.08%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a tantalizing aroma that will awaken your senses. The THC content of 74.83% provides a potent body-like high, perfect for getting you through your workout or hike while still allowing you to function. So, grab a tin of Summit Sweet Skunk gummies and experience the sweet stank of the mountains for yourself!

Show more