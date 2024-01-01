Sundays are for slow cruising, and there's no better companion than Soiku Bano's Sundae Driver #2. It's like drifting down a calm river in a canoe, only without the risk of falling overboard! The flavors of Blue Ice and Tangerine add a zesty zing to your lazy day. With a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool at 7.19%, it's like a yoga session for your mind. And with 71.49% THC, you might just forget about the Monday blues. So whether you're hanging out with friends or enjoying some me-time, these gummies will make your Sunday more soothing than a cat video.

