Sundays are for slow cruising, and there's no better companion than Soiku Bano's Sundae Driver #2. It's like drifting down a calm river in a canoe, only without the risk of falling overboard! The flavors of Blue Ice and Tangerine add a zesty zing to your lazy day. With a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool at 7.19%, it's like a yoga session for your mind. And with 71.49% THC, you might just forget about the Monday blues. So whether you're hanging out with friends or enjoying some me-time, these gummies will make your Sunday more soothing than a cat video.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.