"Looking for a way to amplify your mood? Say hello to Humble Farm’s Super Boof! This sativa sensation, crafted from the perfect blend of Black Cherry Punch and Tropicana Cookies, boasts a THC level of 71.38% and terpenes at 5.80%, ensuring a delightful boost to your day.



Savor the juicy explosion of Passion Fruit and Pineapple Cooler that transports you to a beachside paradise. With Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene taking the lead in the terpene department, expect a euphoric lift that enhances focus and creativity.



Thanks to its 3.13% CBG, Super Boof offers a balanced experience, making it ideal for both relaxation and social engagement. Get ready to Super charge and elevate your day with Super Boof!"

