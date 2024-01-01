Ever wished you had superpowers? Well, now you can with Soiku Bano's Super Buff Cherry gummies! These little bad boys are packed with a potent blend of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene terpenes, giving you the strength to power through your day like a superhero. And with a whopping THC percentage of 74.15% and a CBG percentage of 6.78%, you'll be ready to tackle any challenge that comes your way. So go ahead, put on your cape, grab a tin of Super Buff Cherry, and get ready to conquer the world!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.