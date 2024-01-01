Get ready to morph into your secret alter ego with Rancho Relaxo's Super Grape Boof gummies. These tiny titans are a dynamite mix of Super Boof and Grape Gas, forging a purple caped crusader in a can (well, a tin). With a terpene percentage of 3.81%, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies might as well have a cape. The THC content is a hefty 74.86% and CBG is 3.43%, ensuring a trip to the moon and back. Get ready to zap baddies and shield the good folks with your newfound powers. So, tie on your cape and prepare to leap tall buildings with Super Grape Boof!

