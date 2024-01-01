Get ready to morph into your secret alter ego with Rancho Relaxo's Super Grape Boof gummies. These tiny titans are a dynamite mix of Super Boof and Grape Gas, forging a purple caped crusader in a can (well, a tin). With a terpene percentage of 3.81%, featuring Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies might as well have a cape. The THC content is a hefty 74.86% and CBG is 3.43%, ensuring a trip to the moon and back. Get ready to zap baddies and shield the good folks with your newfound powers. So, tie on your cape and prepare to leap tall buildings with Super Grape Boof!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.