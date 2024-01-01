Ever dreamed of being a superhero? Well, Colorado Harvest Company's Super Kush gummies are your ticket to the Justice League. These gummies are the love child of Super Boof and OG Kush Breath strains, and they've inherited all the superpowers. With a THC percentage of 69.32% and a CBG percentage of 3.92%, they've got more kick than a Kryptonian kangaroo. And let's not forget the terpene trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, adding a wonderful mix of stoneyness and relaxation to your high. So put on your cape, grab a tin of Super Kush gummies, and prepare to leap tall buildings in a single bound... or at least feel like you could.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.