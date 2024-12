"Step into a world of flavor and fun with Antero Science's Super Punch Mints! This hybrid strain, born from the exciting combination of Rotten Fruit Cocktail and 41G's, features a THC content of 73.62% and a terpene profile of 4.26%, ensuring an unforgettable experience.



Savor the tantalizing notes of Pineapple Cooler and Tropical Punch, creating a refreshing taste that transports you to sun-soaked shores. The top terpenes—Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool—work in harmony to provide a euphoric uplift while promoting relaxation, making it ideal for unwinding after a long day or spicing up your weekend.



With 3.70% CBG, this gummy not only elevates your mood but also sharpens your focus, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in whatever you’re doing. So, indulge in Super Punch Mints and let the tropical vibes elevate your experience! "

