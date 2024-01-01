First they are sweet, then they are shady...Bonsai Cultivation presents Sweet 'n' Shady, a batch of gummies that will take you on a flavorful and dynamic experience. These gummies are like a rollercoaster ride, starting off with a burst of sweetness that will make your taste buds dance and culminating in a giggly, grandiose high. But don't be fooled, because just when you think you have them figured out, the shady side comes out to play. With a terpene percentage of 4.86%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a unique blend of effects, but will generally get you moving and grooving! The THC level of 73.05% and CBG level of 1.97% ensure a potent and uplifting high that will keep you engaged and energized. So get ready to embrace the unexpected with Sweet 'n' Shady from Bonsai Cultivation.

