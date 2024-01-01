First they are sweet, then they are shady...Bonsai Cultivation presents Sweet 'n' Shady, a batch of gummies that will take you on a flavorful and dynamic experience. These gummies are like a rollercoaster ride, starting off with a burst of sweetness that will make your taste buds dance and culminating in a giggly, grandiose high. But don't be fooled, because just when you think you have them figured out, the shady side comes out to play. With a terpene percentage of 4.86%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a unique blend of effects, but will generally get you moving and grooving! The THC level of 73.05% and CBG level of 1.97% ensure a potent and uplifting high that will keep you engaged and energized. So get ready to embrace the unexpected with Sweet 'n' Shady from Bonsai Cultivation.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.