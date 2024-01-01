Get ready to groove to the sweet tunes of relaxation with Sweet Nectar gummies from HCH. Inspired by the iconic songs "Sweet Caroline" and "Sweet Emotion," these gummies will transport you back to the 1970s, where good vibes and catchy guitar riffs ruled the airwaves. Just like these melodic masterpieces, these gummies are perfect for a day at the ballpark, providing a body-like high that will keep you in the game. With a terpene percentage of 5.30%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer pain relief and a soothing experience. The THC content of 73.92% will ensure a mellow vibe, while the CBG level of 1.22% adds an extra touch of relaxation. So grab a tin of Sweet Nectar gummies and let the sweet melodies and good vibes wash over you.

