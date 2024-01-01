Get ready to groove to the sweet tunes of relaxation with Sweet Nectar gummies from HCH. Inspired by the iconic songs "Sweet Caroline" and "Sweet Emotion," these gummies will transport you back to the 1970s, where good vibes and catchy guitar riffs ruled the airwaves. Just like these melodic masterpieces, these gummies are perfect for a day at the ballpark, providing a body-like high that will keep you in the game. With a terpene percentage of 5.30%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer pain relief and a soothing experience. The THC content of 73.92% will ensure a mellow vibe, while the CBG level of 1.22% adds an extra touch of relaxation. So grab a tin of Sweet Nectar gummies and let the sweet melodies and good vibes wash over you.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.