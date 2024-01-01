Prepare to 'Swirl', as Pretty Lights returns to Red Rocks for 2 nights of Swirlification on the Check Your Vector tour! Strap into the Soundship Spacesystem, and prepare for a musical exploration through the cosmic swirl with this collaboration with Humble Farms, a delightful combo of GSC x Tangie strains. Whether you are swirling on the Rocks with the PL Fam, or experiencing the Lucid Stream and all its depths, these gummies are the Short Cut/detour for your Swirly ride. Derek and the boys are only going deeper with the jams, and you'll be feeling Hot Like Sauce as the terpene trio (5.78%) of Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene awaken your mind like the dubtronic hiphop techno futurepast soul that inspires the masses and moves the soul. So get your Swirl on, feel the intricate sonic tapestries, the dynamic breathing light show, and perhaps you may become a Pretty Light again...
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.