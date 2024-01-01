Dive into the perplexing universe of off the beat villains with Big Heads Little Necks' concoction - Tallymon. This batch, echoing the notorious Tally Man from the comics, is a virtuoso at counting fruits. But instead of baffling you with riddles, it grants you a tranquil and euphoric state. With a 5.10% terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, Tallymon delivers a zesty blend of spicy, citrusy, and earthy flavors, and gummy flavors of refreshing Fruit Punch and exotic Starfruit. A THC content of 79.55% assures a powerful and long-lasting high, and a 3.05% CBG level contributes to your happy-go-lucky feeling. So, if you're ready for a mind trip, snag a tin of Tallymon and let the fruit-counting adventure begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.