Dive into the perplexing universe of off the beat villains with Big Heads Little Necks' concoction - Tallymon. This batch, echoing the notorious Tally Man from the comics, is a virtuoso at counting fruits. But instead of baffling you with riddles, it grants you a tranquil and euphoric state. With a 5.10% terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, Tallymon delivers a zesty blend of spicy, citrusy, and earthy flavors, and gummy flavors of refreshing Fruit Punch and exotic Starfruit. A THC content of 79.55% assures a powerful and long-lasting high, and a 3.05% CBG level contributes to your happy-go-lucky feeling. So, if you're ready for a mind trip, snag a tin of Tallymon and let the fruit-counting adventure begin!

