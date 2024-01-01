Tallymon, the superhero for the people, has arrived in the form of the Tallymon batch from Rancho Relaxo. With its special powers of super strength and speed, this batch is here to help you fight against the villains of stress and anxiety. Loved by the people, Tallymon wears a unique costume that is as vibrant as its flavors of Passion Fruit and Sour Apple. With a catchphrase of "Justice for all!", Tallymon is a symbol of hope and justice. These gummies have a terpene percentage of 3.54%, with the top three terpenes being Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. With THC at 77.39% and CBG at 2.36%, these gummies are sure to provide you with the power you need to conquer your day. So get ready to unleash your inner superhero with Tallymon gummies and save the day!

