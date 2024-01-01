Tallymon, the superhero for the people, has arrived in the form of the Tallymon batch from Rancho Relaxo. With its special powers of super strength and speed, this batch is here to help you fight against the villains of stress and anxiety. Loved by the people, Tallymon wears a unique costume that is as vibrant as its flavors of Passion Fruit and Sour Apple. With a catchphrase of "Justice for all!", Tallymon is a symbol of hope and justice. These gummies have a terpene percentage of 3.54%, with the top three terpenes being Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene. With THC at 77.39% and CBG at 2.36%, these gummies are sure to provide you with the power you need to conquer your day. So get ready to unleash your inner superhero with Tallymon gummies and save the day!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.