Don't worry Tallymon, Malek's Premium Cannabis has concocted a batch of Tallymon gummies that will blow your mind. These gummies, infused with the flavors of Blue Ice and Sour Apple, are like a burst of flavor fireworks in your mouth. With a terpene percentage of 4.85%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are a symphony of aroma and taste. The THC content of 77.07% and CBG content of 2.18% ensure a mind-bending experience that will leave you feeling euphoric and uplifted. So, whether you're facing a daunting task or just want to have a good time, don't worry Tallymon, these gummies will provide the perfect balance of bliss and tranquility.

