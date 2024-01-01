Don't worry Tallymon, Malek's Premium Cannabis has concocted a batch of Tallymon gummies that will blow your mind. These gummies, infused with the flavors of Blue Ice and Sour Apple, are like a burst of flavor fireworks in your mouth. With a terpene percentage of 4.85%, including Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, these gummies are a symphony of aroma and taste. The THC content of 77.07% and CBG content of 2.18% ensure a mind-bending experience that will leave you feeling euphoric and uplifted. So, whether you're facing a daunting task or just want to have a good time, don't worry Tallymon, these gummies will provide the perfect balance of bliss and tranquility.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.