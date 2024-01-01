Embark on a sweet and fruitful adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis Tallymon liquid gummies simple syrup batch! Crafted from a blend of Papaya and the dynamic duo of Banana OG and Do-Si-Dos, this batch is a tantalizing treat for your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 3.25, this batch is sure to deliver a flavorful experience. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids... With THC coming in at a whopping 75.93% and CBG at 5.03%, this batch packs a powerful punch. Whether you're looking to relax after a long day or add a little extra fun to your next gathering, Malek's Premium Cannabis Tallymon liquid gummies simple syrup batch has got you covered!

