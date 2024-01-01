Embark on a sweet and fruitful adventure with Malek's Premium Cannabis Tallymon liquid gummies simple syrup batch! Crafted from a blend of Papaya and the dynamic duo of Banana OG and Do-Si-Dos, this batch is a tantalizing treat for your taste buds. With a terpene percentage of 3.25, this batch is sure to deliver a flavorful experience. And let's not forget about the cannabinoids... With THC coming in at a whopping 75.93% and CBG at 5.03%, this batch packs a powerful punch. Whether you're looking to relax after a long day or add a little extra fun to your next gathering, Malek's Premium Cannabis Tallymon liquid gummies simple syrup batch has got you covered!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.