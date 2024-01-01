Come on down and try The Batch Is Right from Host Cannabis! This batch is a winning combination of Gorilla Glue #4, Ore*z, Cap Junky, and Gary P strains. Just like the iconic game show, this batch is sure to bring excitement and prizes to your cannabis experience. With a terpene percentage of 4.82%, including the top three players Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch will have you feeling balanced and in control of the Wheel. The THC level of 70.91% and CBG level of 2.02% make this batch a powerhouse of potency. So, if you're ready to spin the wheel and take a chance, grab a tin of The Batch Is Right and let the games begin!

