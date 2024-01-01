Come on down and try The Batch Is Right from Host Cannabis! This batch is a winning combination of Gorilla Glue #4, Ore*z, Cap Junky, and Gary P strains. Just like the iconic game show, this batch is sure to bring excitement and prizes to your cannabis experience. With a terpene percentage of 4.82%, including the top three players Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, this batch will have you feeling balanced and in control of the Wheel. The THC level of 70.91% and CBG level of 2.02% make this batch a powerhouse of potency. So, if you're ready to spin the wheel and take a chance, grab a tin of The Batch Is Right and let the games begin!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.