Step into a world of pure cannabis delight with The Dew liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis. Created from a tantalizing blend of Papaya and R*ntz strains, this batch is a flavor explosion waiting to happen. With a terpene percentage of 4.62%, and a THC level of 79.69%, The Dew is a potent concoction that will leave you feeling blissfully elevated. Whether you're mixing it into a refreshing mocktail or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, this batch will take your taste buds on a wild ride. It's like stepping into a psychedelic candyland where every sip or bite is a burst of pure ecstasy. So go ahead, indulge in The Dew and let your senses soar to new heights.

