Step into a world of pure cannabis delight with The Dew liquid gummies simple syrup batch from Malek's Premium Cannabis. Created from a tantalizing blend of Papaya and R*ntz strains, this batch is a flavor explosion waiting to happen. With a terpene percentage of 4.62%, and a THC level of 79.69%, The Dew is a potent concoction that will leave you feeling blissfully elevated. Whether you're mixing it into a refreshing mocktail or drizzling it over your favorite dessert, this batch will take your taste buds on a wild ride. It's like stepping into a psychedelic candyland where every sip or bite is a burst of pure ecstasy. So go ahead, indulge in The Dew and let your senses soar to new heights.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.