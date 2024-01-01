Too Kool for School from Indico is the Ferris Bueller of gummies, always ready to skip school and have an epic adventure. Just like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, these Dragon Fruit and Sour Apple flavored treats are a classic that never gets old. With a terpene percentage of 3.45%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Pinene, these gummies will transport you to a world of fun and excitement. The THC content of 77.01% and CBG content of 2.40% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience. So, grab a tin of Too Kool for School gummies, cuz 'Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.'

