Too Kool for School from Indico is the Ferris Bueller of gummies, always ready to skip school and have an epic adventure. Just like Ferris Bueller's Day Off, these Dragon Fruit and Sour Apple flavored treats are a classic that never gets old. With a terpene percentage of 3.45%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Pinene, these gummies will transport you to a world of fun and excitement. The THC content of 77.01% and CBG content of 2.40% ensure a potent and enjoyable experience. So, grab a tin of Too Kool for School gummies, cuz 'Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.'
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.