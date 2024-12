"Elevate your mood with Humble Farm’s Trop Cookies, a refreshing sativa strain that brings the essence of the tropics to your day! This enchanting cross of GSC and Tangie boasts a THC potency of 68.04% and a terpene profile of 6.43%, ensuring a lively and delightful experience.



Savor the bright flavors of Sour Apple and Tropical Punch, a delicious combo that’s sure to invigorate your senses. With top terpenes such as Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, Trop Cookies provides an uplifting effect that energizes and inspires, perfect for a day filled with laughter and creativity.



The 1.08% CBG adds a touch of clarity, keeping your mind sharp while you enjoy the delightful journey. So, indulge in Trop Cookies and let the tropical adventure unfold!"

