Indico's Tropical Cherries batch is like a hazy summer by the pool in the tropics, with a twist of cherries. These medicated gummies are the perfect treat for those warm summer months coming up, with flavors like Lux Cherry and Tropical Punch. Just imagine lounging by the pool, soaking up the sun, and enjoying the refreshing taste of cherries as you laze away the day. With a terpene percentage of 4.83%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to provide a delightful experience. And with THC levels at 74.74% and CBG at 1.97%, you can expect a potent and uplifting effect. So grab a tin of Tropical Cherries and let the flavors transport you to a tropical paradise!

