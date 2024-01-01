Indico's Tropical Cherries batch is like a hazy summer by the pool in the tropics, with a twist of cherries. These medicated gummies are the perfect treat for those warm summer months coming up, with flavors like Lux Cherry and Tropical Punch. Just imagine lounging by the pool, soaking up the sun, and enjoying the refreshing taste of cherries as you laze away the day. With a terpene percentage of 4.83%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies are sure to provide a delightful experience. And with THC levels at 74.74% and CBG at 1.97%, you can expect a potent and uplifting effect. So grab a tin of Tropical Cherries and let the flavors transport you to a tropical paradise!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.