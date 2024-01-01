Picture this: you're stranded on a tropical island, and all you have is a tin of Tropical Paradise gummies from Indico. It's like a hilarious twist on Cast Away, where instead of a volleyball, you have these fruity delights as your only companion. Flavors like Dragon Fruit and Watermelon make each bite a burst of tropical goodness that transports you to a paradise of flavor. Just like Tom Hanks' character, you rely on these gummies for sustenance and entertainment. With a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Pinene, these gummies offer a calming and relaxing experience, helping you find solace in your isolation. With a THC content of 73.23% and CBG at 2.15%, these gummies deliver a potent high that lifts your spirits and allows you to fully embrace the beauty of your surroundings. So go ahead, indulge in these gummies and let them be your sweet escape from reality.

