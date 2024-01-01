Picture this: you're stranded on a tropical island, and all you have is a tin of Tropical Paradise gummies from Indico. It's like a hilarious twist on Cast Away, where instead of a volleyball, you have these fruity delights as your only companion. Flavors like Dragon Fruit and Watermelon make each bite a burst of tropical goodness that transports you to a paradise of flavor. Just like Tom Hanks' character, you rely on these gummies for sustenance and entertainment. With a terpene profile dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Pinene, these gummies offer a calming and relaxing experience, helping you find solace in your isolation. With a THC content of 73.23% and CBG at 2.15%, these gummies deliver a potent high that lifts your spirits and allows you to fully embrace the beauty of your surroundings. So go ahead, indulge in these gummies and let them be your sweet escape from reality.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.