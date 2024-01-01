Get ready to take your taste buds on a wild tropical ride with our Tropical Pie gummies from Single Source. These little nuggets of joy are infused with the exotic flavors of Guava and Papaya, creating a flavor explosion that will leave you craving more. With a THC percentage of 69.40% and a CBG percentage of 2.17%, these gummies are not for the faint of heart. The terpene profile of this batch, with a 6.08% total terpene percentage, is dominated by Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, giving you an energetic and uplifting high. So grab a slice of Tropical Pie and get ready for a taste sensation unlike anything you've ever experienced.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.