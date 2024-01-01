Prepare for a tropical getaway with Oni Seed Co's Tropicanna Banana gummies. These little bites of paradise will transport you to a sun-drenched beach, where you can soak up the warm weather and enjoy the flavors of Passion Fruit and Tropical Punch. With a terpene percentage of 6.86%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a terpene profile that will make you feel like you're surrounded by lush vegetation and colorful bird species. With a THC percentage of 73.94% and CBG percentage of 4.44%, these gummies will provide a blissful and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. So grab a tin, take a gummy, and let the tropical vibes wash over you.

