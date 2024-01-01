Prepare for a tropical getaway with Oni Seed Co's Tropicanna Banana gummies. These little bites of paradise will transport you to a sun-drenched beach, where you can soak up the warm weather and enjoy the flavors of Passion Fruit and Tropical Punch. With a terpene percentage of 6.86%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene, these gummies offer a terpene profile that will make you feel like you're surrounded by lush vegetation and colorful bird species. With a THC percentage of 73.94% and CBG percentage of 4.44%, these gummies will provide a blissful and uplifting experience that will leave you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. So grab a tin, take a gummy, and let the tropical vibes wash over you.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.