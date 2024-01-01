Indulge in the tropical goodness of these Turnt Bananas from Bonsai Cultivation. With a terpene percentage of 4.53%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which are known for their effects of relaxation, uplifted mood, and stress relief. The THC content of 70.68% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG at 3.71% adds an extra layer of therapeutic benefits to really boost your mood. These gummies are perfect for unwinding after a long day or simply enjoying a moment of bliss. So grab a tin of Turnt Bananas and let the soothing flavors and powerful effects take you to a tropical paradise. Just remember to pace yourself, as these bananas are known to make you go wild!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.