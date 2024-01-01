Indulge in the tropical goodness of these Turnt Bananas from Bonsai Cultivation. With a terpene percentage of 4.53%, this batch is packed with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, which are known for their effects of relaxation, uplifted mood, and stress relief. The THC content of 70.68% ensures a potent experience, while the CBG at 3.71% adds an extra layer of therapeutic benefits to really boost your mood. These gummies are perfect for unwinding after a long day or simply enjoying a moment of bliss. So grab a tin of Turnt Bananas and let the soothing flavors and powerful effects take you to a tropical paradise. Just remember to pace yourself, as these bananas are known to make you go wild!

