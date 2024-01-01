What is the past tense of 'turned'? Get ready to get 'turnt' with Bonsai Cultivation's batch Turnt! This mix of Rozay Cake and Mind Flayer strains will take you on a wild ride of excitement and energy. With a THC percentage of 65.83% and a CBD percentage of 3.48%, these gummies are packed with a potent punch of pain relief. The terpene profile of Turnt is dominated by Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, a perfect combo for getting up and ready to go. Just like a party anthem, these gummies will have you feeling like you're in the middle of a club, dancing the night away. The flavors Lux Cherry and Tangerine add a burst of fruity goodness to the mix, making these gummies even more irresistible. So grab a tin of Turnt, pop a gummy, and let the good times roll!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.