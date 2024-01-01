Get ready to get Turnt with these gummies from Bonsai Cultivation! This batch, created from a mix of the strains Rozay Cake and Mind Flayer, will have you feeling like you've been turned upside down and inside out. With a terpene percentage of 3.39%, including Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies will have you feeling uplifted and energetic. The THC level of 68.86% and CBG level of 3.86% will have you feeling like you've turned into a superhero, ready to take on any challenge that comes your way. So grab a tin of Turnt gummies and get ready to turn up the fun! These gummies are so good, they'll turn even the grumpiest person into a giggling mess.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.