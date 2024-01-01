Experience the taste of pure joy with the UK Rainbow Belts from Colorado Harvest Company. These gummies are a perfect blend of Passion Fruit and Watermelon flavors, creating a mouthwatering sensation that will transport you to a tropical paradise. Just like the vibrant colors of a rainbow, these gummies are a feast for the senses. With a terpene percentage of 2.44%, including the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a truly magical experience. The THC content of 70.63% and CBG content of 2.80% ensure a potent and enjoyable journey. So grab a tin of these rainbow-infused delights and let the flavors of London and the positivity of rainbows brighten up your day.

