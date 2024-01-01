Experience the taste of pure joy with the UK Rainbow Belts from Colorado Harvest Company. These gummies are a perfect blend of Passion Fruit and Watermelon flavors, creating a mouthwatering sensation that will transport you to a tropical paradise. Just like the vibrant colors of a rainbow, these gummies are a feast for the senses. With a terpene percentage of 2.44%, including the dynamic trio of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, these gummies offer a truly magical experience. The THC content of 70.63% and CBG content of 2.80% ensure a potent and enjoyable journey. So grab a tin of these rainbow-infused delights and let the flavors of London and the positivity of rainbows brighten up your day.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.