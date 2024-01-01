Strap yourself in for a gummy experience that's more explosive than an atom bomb with Uranium V2 from Antero. This batch, created from a mix of strains, is like the arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. It's a battle of flavors and effects that will leave you in awe. With a THC percentage of 72.81%, it's a nuclear explosion of euphoria and relaxation. The top terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, add an extra punch to the experience, enhancing the pain relief and body-like high. Perfect for daytime use, this batch will help you power through your workout or hike, providing a boost of energy while still allowing you to function at work. Get ready to ignite your senses with Uranium V2.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.