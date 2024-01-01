Strap yourself in for a gummy experience that's more explosive than an atom bomb with Uranium V2 from Antero. This batch, created from a mix of strains, is like the arms race between the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. It's a battle of flavors and effects that will leave you in awe. With a THC percentage of 72.81%, it's a nuclear explosion of euphoria and relaxation. The top terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, add an extra punch to the experience, enhancing the pain relief and body-like high. Perfect for daytime use, this batch will help you power through your workout or hike, providing a boost of energy while still allowing you to function at work. Get ready to ignite your senses with Uranium V2.

