Feeling lucky? Well, get ready to win big with Vegas Baby from Indico! These gummies are like hitting the jackpot, bringing you a mix of Spanish Moon and Winterberry strains that will have you feeling like you're on top of the world. With a THC percentage of 68.20% and CBG percentage of 5.29%, you'll be soaring high with every bite. The terpene profile, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene leading the way at 2.56%, adds happy vibes, pain relief and relaxation to your night. And with flavors like Dragon Fruit and Guava, these gummies are a delicious treat that will make you feel like you've won the flavor lottery. So, whether you're looking to win the final table or simply want to relax and unwind, Vegas Baby! is your ticket to winning big.

