Feeling lucky? Well, get ready to win big with Vegas Baby from Indico! These gummies are like hitting the jackpot, bringing you a mix of Spanish Moon and Winterberry strains that will have you feeling like you're on top of the world. With a THC percentage of 68.20% and CBG percentage of 5.29%, you'll be soaring high with every bite. The terpene profile, with Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Myrcene leading the way at 2.56%, adds happy vibes, pain relief and relaxation to your night. And with flavors like Dragon Fruit and Guava, these gummies are a delicious treat that will make you feel like you've won the flavor lottery. So, whether you're looking to win the final table or simply want to relax and unwind, Vegas Baby! is your ticket to winning big.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.