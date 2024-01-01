Prepare to unleash your superhero side with Vultron from Voda. This potent mix of Athene Sour Kush, Holy Crack, Saphire Scout, and Black DOG gives rise to a gummy that's truly formidable. With a THC percentage of 72.04% and CBG at 3.06%, these gummies assure an out-of-this-world experience. The terpene profile is equally noteworthy, with Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene leading the charge at 6.67%. These terpenes are known for their potential effects, such as instilling a sense of tranquility and relaxation, alleviating stress and anxiety, and enhancing mood and creativity. So grab a tin of Vultron gummies, and let the power of these terpenes and cannabinoids whisk you away on a cosmic journey of relaxation and bliss.

Show more