Prepare to unleash your superhero side with Vultron from Voda. This potent mix of Athene Sour Kush, Holy Crack, Saphire Scout, and Black DOG gives rise to a gummy that's truly formidable. With a THC percentage of 72.04% and CBG at 3.06%, these gummies assure an out-of-this-world experience. The terpene profile is equally noteworthy, with Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene leading the charge at 6.67%. These terpenes are known for their potential effects, such as instilling a sense of tranquility and relaxation, alleviating stress and anxiety, and enhancing mood and creativity. So grab a tin of Vultron gummies, and let the power of these terpenes and cannabinoids whisk you away on a cosmic journey of relaxation and bliss.
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.